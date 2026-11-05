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Through October, Chicago Remains on Pace for Fewer Homicides Than Last Year’s Historic Low: Police
By Matt Masterson,5 days ago
Shootings and homicides continue to decline across Chicago in 2026, as the city is once again on pace for historic lows, new data shows. Through the end of October, the city’s homicide total remains below last year’s pace — a year that closed with Chicago’s lowest homicide total in 60 years —according to figures from the Chicago Police Department.