Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTTW - Chicago PBS

    Chicago Spent $129M on Police Overtime in 6 Months, 30% More Than its Annual Overtime Budget

    By Heather Cherone,

    3 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Steve Tyler
    2d ago
    I’m sure a large chunk of that was covered by Federal money for the DNC and mandatory overtime training. Don’t be fooled.
    djjs
    2d ago
    which means you are lying to us re: crime being down! you can't have it both ways, if crime is down, no need for cops getting overtime!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Why Many Americans Don't Believe Violent Crime is Down
    WTTW - Chicago PBS8 days ago
    Oasis Announces Chicago’s Soldier Field Among 5 North American Stops on Reunion Tour
    WTTW - Chicago PBS2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Awareness of ‘Latinx’ Increases Among US Latinos, and ‘Latine’ Emerges as an Alternative
    WTTW - Chicago PBS2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    The ‘First Bird’ Soars as Chicago Archaeopteryx Takes Its Place in the Field Museum’s Dino Hall
    WTTW - Chicago PBS4 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Most Men at Stateville Prison Have Been Transferred Following Judge’s Order
    WTTW - Chicago PBS2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    After Nearly Vanishing, the Beach Is Back at Illinois Beach State Park. That’s Big News for Local Ecosystems and Economies
    WTTW - Chicago PBS1 day ago
    Author Digs Deep Into ‘Hidden History’ of Black Civil Rights in ‘Before the Movement’
    WTTW - Chicago PBS9 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy