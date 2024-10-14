Local Board of Education votes yes on 1st step toward consolidating 4 high schools into 2

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF)– The first step toward consolidating Paden City with Magnolia High School and Hundred with Valley High School has passed.

At a 9 a.m. special meeting, the Wetzel County Board of Education voted 4 to 1 to start the process.

Superintendent Cassie Porter emphasized this is only the first step, and that public hearings will be held in each affected community to gather input.

One board member, Jimmy Glasscock, urged the board to vote no, saying they could put a stop to consolidation immediately, but the other four voted to proceed.

The meeting drew a large crowd of citizens, many voicing their displeasure in conversations afterward in the parking lot.

Superintendent Porter said there is a critical teacher shortage that needs to be addressed immediately.

She said consolidating four schools into two is only the first step, and the hope is to merge them all into one large campus in four to five years.

She asks anyone with suitable property–about 60 acres–to contact the board.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.