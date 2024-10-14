Open in App
    • WTRF- 7News

    Local Board of Education votes yes on 1st step toward consolidating 4 high schools into 2

    By D.K. Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlDpY_0w6H5Rt000

    Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF)– The first step toward consolidating Paden City with Magnolia High School and Hundred with Valley High School has passed.

    At a 9 a.m. special meeting, the Wetzel County Board of Education voted 4 to 1 to start the process.

    Superintendent Cassie Porter emphasized this is only the first step, and that public hearings will be held in each affected community to gather input.

    One board member, Jimmy Glasscock, urged the board to vote no, saying they could put a stop to consolidation immediately, but the other four voted to proceed.

    The meeting drew a large crowd of citizens, many voicing their displeasure in conversations afterward in the parking lot.

    Superintendent Porter said there is a critical teacher shortage that needs to be addressed immediately.

    She said consolidating four schools into two is only the first step, and the hope is to merge them all into one large campus in four to five years.

    She asks anyone with suitable property–about 60 acres–to contact the board.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Mitchell
    1d ago
    Fill up the half empty buildings. Just what Harrison has recently done although they didn’t go far enough. We still do not need four high schools. Marion and Mon both only have three. That’s all we need.
    Elfie
    1d ago
    I’m sure Ole Cassie us doing hand stands!! Shes venomous!!
    View all comments
