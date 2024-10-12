WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Hosts Annual Community Baby Shower

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital hosted its annual Community Baby Shower.

New and expecting mothers throughout the area could take part in raffle baskets, check out resources, or mingle with other moms-to-be.

Labor and delivery charge nurse Samatha Boggs says this event allows parents to have all the information they need right in one place.

We actually really care about our patients. We want them to feel welcomed, we want them to feel loved because like they say, it takes a village to raise these babies and we’re all a village.” Samantha Boggs, L&D charge nurse, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Boggs says she is thankful for all the nurses and staff who made this event possible.

She hopes the baby shower gives families peace of mind, letting them know they’ve got a supportive community behind them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.