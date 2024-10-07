Open in App
    WTRF- 7News

    Oak Glen High School students come together to help Hurricane Helene victims

    By Annalise Murphy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHDUV_0vxuQtPk00

    HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – Clean up continues almost two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina.

    Strong winds and deadly floods have left regions of the Appalachian Mountains almost unrecognizable and the people who live there have lost everything.

    One local high school at the very top of West Virgnia is doing all they can to support those who lost everything.

    Several students at Oak Glen High School (OGHS) spoke to 7News about how they are helping the people affected by this tragedy from 500 miles away.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmgNQ_0vxuQtPk00
      Maddox McCay
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSvs3_0vxuQtPk00
      Jessa Fields

    OGHS student council is raising monetary funds this week to help those displaced by this deadly storm.

    “We are raising funds to donate to a nonprofit organization to help out in North Carolina, help the victims out and get the relief in there and help them, you know, get food and get shelter and stuff like that.”

    Maddox McCay | OGHS Junior Student Council President

    Jessa Fields is a Sophomore at Oak Glen and says student council wants to donate to a “lesser known” non-profit.

    “Because a lot of people donate to the Red Cross. But we want to help out, you know, smaller type community things. Honestly, anything helps. Even if it’s a $1. That’s one more dollar than they would have had.”

    Jessa Fields | OGHS Sophomore Student Council President

    Students wanting to help can take money donations to their first block teachers and community members are encouraged to drop their monetary donations off at the front office of Oak Glen High School.

    “If you put yourself in their shoes, like when it’s your community that’s being ravaged, that’s suffering, you would want other people to help out.”

    Maddox McCay | OGHS Junior Student Council President

    “We are in an area where we aren’t usually affected by these things. Yeah, we have had rain, but we aren’t getting displaced, and I think the generosity of the people in our community is really [great]. I’m so thankful for it.”

    Jessa Fields | OGHS Sophomore Student Council President

    OGHS Key Club students also helped make a huge difference by gathering donations like water bottles, toiletries, baby supplies, feminine products and other items for Oak Glen Middle Schools donation drive last week.

    Physical Education teacher and key club sponsor Pat McGillian says there are 61 students in Oak Glen’s key club, and they were able to fill up the back of his pickup truck in just two days.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MnCF_0vxuQtPk00
      OGHS Key Club
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIY1i_0vxuQtPk00
      Addison Smith
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMmFo_0vxuQtPk00
      Sam Wright

    “We sent out messages to the Key Club members and the community and we were able to fill up a full truckload, which was good. And that was probably matched with what the middle school had gotten also. In that short time, the students and teachers and community did a very good job.”

    Pat McGillian | Physical Education Teacher & Key Club Sponsor

    These donations were dropped off at Oak Glen Middle and then taken to the Calcutta Fire Department.

    Addison Smith, a senior student and key club member, says in a time where not everyone gets along on certain topics, it was amazing to see her classmates come together.

    “It was very refreshing to see everyone agree that we need to help victims, and we needed to help people because we’re able.”

    Addison Smith | OGHS Senior & Key Club Member

    OGHS Senior Sam Wright says he prays for all of the people affected by this hurricane.

    “It’s crazy to think that so many miles away from North Carolina there, we’re still helping. So it was nice to see everybody come together and donate.”

    Sam Wright | OGHS Senior & Key Club Member

    There are other places in Hancock County collecting items to send to North Carolina including the VFW in Chester, Sweet Rock in New Cumberland and B&B Energy Services in Chester.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdqYq_0vxuQtPk00

    Owner of B&B Energy Services Jennifer Loveland said in a Facebook post , “I received a phone call yesterday from a volunteer at a distribution center who I have been in contact with about supplies. She reminded me that these people have lost everything! With fall’s arrival, the nights are becoming colder. She had suggested asking for donations for warm blankets, warm clothes, jackets/coats, socks, and gloves. We cannot accept used clothing! Today I have received two messages asking the same. If you are wanting to help with a donation, please consider some of these items as well. I was told that survival items are still needed. Whatever you can/want to help with, is greatly appreciated! The people I have spoken to have been more than appreciative! B&B Energy Services is sending supplies to the victims of Hurricane Helene. If you would like to help, donations may be made at B&B Energy Services’ offices. We are not accepting monetary donations; this is to send supplies only.”

    Loveland says they cannot accept expired food. Community members can drop donations off at B&B Energy Services located at 1925 Lincoln Highway, Chester W.Va. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Donations must be dropped off by Friday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.

    If you have any questions, call their office number at (304)-459-3681.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqqkp_0vxuQtPk00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

    Lorrie Adkins
    1d ago
    awesome caring students.💙💛🙏
