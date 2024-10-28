Open in App
    • WTNH

    Man severely injured in East Hartford shooting

    By Olivia Kalentek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3QWy_0wPI5VOH00

    EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in East Hartford Sunday night, police said.

    Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Burnside Avenue.

    Police investigating shooting near New Haven fire

    Police are searching for a suspect, but there is currently no threat to the public.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

