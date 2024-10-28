Man severely injured in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in East Hartford Sunday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Burnside Avenue.

Police are searching for a suspect, but there is currently no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.

