Still breezy overnight, turning chilly by morning with patchy frost!

It will remain breezy overnight with temperatures much cooler, dropping into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost are likely, especially away from the shoreline. It will feel more like Fall on Sunday with breezy and cool conditions but at least it will be sunny. With the breeze it will be tough to rake those leaves but good luck if you attempt doing it!

We are on a temperature roller coaster for the upcoming week ahead.. dipping down below average for tomorrow and Monday & then warming up possibly back to the upper-70s for Halloween!

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: A chilly start! Bright and cool with highs upper-50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday (Halloween): A TREAT! Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Chance of morning showers otherwise partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler – more seasonal. Highs in the upper-50s.

***A reminder to FALL BACK – Clocks go BACK 1 hour at 2 am Sunday November 3rd***

