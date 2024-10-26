Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    Still breezy overnight, turning chilly by morning with patchy frost!

    By Steve Teeling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Uga0_0wNFhqTo00

    It will remain breezy overnight with temperatures much cooler, dropping into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost are likely, especially away from the shoreline. It will feel more like Fall on Sunday with breezy and cool conditions but at least it will be sunny. With the breeze it will be tough to rake those leaves but good luck if you attempt doing it!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRKrb_0wNFhqTo00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1hCz_0wNFhqTo00

    We are on a temperature roller coaster for the upcoming week ahead.. dipping down below average for tomorrow and Monday & then warming up possibly back to the upper-70s for Halloween!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcX7B_0wNFhqTo00

    Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBmKR_0wNFhqTo00

    Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid-50s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02to97_0wNFhqTo00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mftqc_0wNFhqTo00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aak4Y_0wNFhqTo00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mn9Xv_0wNFhqTo00

    Monday: A chilly start! Bright and cool with highs upper-50s.

    Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-mid 60s.

    Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

    Thursday (Halloween): A TREAT! Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

    Friday: Chance of morning showers otherwise partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

    Saturday: Sunny and cooler – more seasonal. Highs in the upper-50s.

    ***A reminder to FALL BACK – Clocks go BACK 1 hour at 2 am Sunday November 3rd***

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Related Search

    Halloween weatherWeather forecastFall seasonTemperature roller coasterPatchy frostNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Waterbury man gets 4 years for involvement in drug trafficking ring
    WTNH2 days ago
    State of emergency declared due to Connecticut fire weather conditions
    WTNH2 days ago
    Connecticut judge orders pharmacy to pay $39M for kickback scheme
    WTNH2 days ago
    Waterbury police arrest 3 suspects following drug complaints
    WTNH2 days ago
    What causes smelly fall mornings?
    WTNH20 hours ago
    Gen Z is thriving financially in these US cities, new report says
    WTNH1 day ago
    Early voting in Connecticut: Here’s a look at the numbers so far
    WTNH2 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WTNH2 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WTNH2 days ago
    Road closures ahead of funeral for fallen Wethersfield firefighter
    WTNH4 hours ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WTNH17 hours ago
    Child hospitalized after falling into the Connecticut River in Haddam
    WTNH1 day ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WTNH2 days ago
    Fire crews respond to brush fire in Somers
    WTNH2 days ago
    Map: These states have the fewest ‘born-here’ residents
    WTNH20 hours ago
    Tropical disturbance ‘likely to develop’ this week, NHC says
    WTNH21 hours ago
    Florida fugitive arrested at Air National Guard in East Granby
    WTNH2 days ago
    Two men are recovering after being shot in Hartford
    WTNH1 day ago
    Police investigating double shooting at Ansonia club
    WTNH1 day ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    WTNH22 hours ago
    Westbrook families expand at the Dog Day Adoption Event
    WTNH15 hours ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    WTNH2 days ago
    Section of Granby closed after crash caused downed wires and pole
    WTNH19 hours ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    WTNH1 day ago
    Wethersfield cancels school for local firefighter’s funeral
    WTNH3 days ago
    ‘All God’: North Carolina couple recounts surviving Helene by floating on couch
    WTNH21 hours ago
    Hartford man accused of robbing Waterbury clothing store at gunpoint
    WTNH2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy