Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Oscar misses Florida in active October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Oscar moves through the central and southeastern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

Located about 70 miles east-southeast of Long Island in the Bahamas, Oscar’s center is expected to move near the southeastern and central Bahamas today.

Its maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, and it is traveling northeast at 12 mph.

A fast northeastward motion is expected today and Wednesday, according to the NHC.

Oscar is expected to move away from the Bahamas Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southeastern Bahamas

