Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzHKs_0wHb1pzo00

    BERLIN (AP) — German police busted a pizzeria in the western city of Düsseldorf that also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for item No. 40 on the menu.

    “That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf on Monday.

    He said police were first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors in March. When drug squad officers began observing the restaurant, they soon discovered why pizza No. 40 was so popular, German news agency dpa reported, citing Moltke’s remarks.

    When police buzzed the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which “fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said. The bounty included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and 268,000 euros ($290,378) in cash.

    DC pizza chain under fire for ‘Marion Berry Knots’ dessert item

    Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza No. 40 with the the cocaine side order again. That gave investigators an opportunity to look into the supply chain and, after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

    During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively. They also found cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, dpa reported.

    The pizzeria manager was arrested when he tried to flee abroad, and remains in custody. None of the suspects’ names were released in line with German privacy rules.

    Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WTNH3 days ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WTNH6 hours ago
    DEA highlights importance of upcoming Prescription Drug Take Back Day
    WTNH3 hours ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Goodbye to the Disability payment if you are under these conditions: Avoid losing your monthly benefit
    thetransferportalcfb.com4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    9 behaviors men can’t hide when they’re attracted to someone
    Baseline2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Employees at 5 vape shops in West Hartford arrested on drug, gun charges
    WTNH1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WTNH1 day ago
    Danbury man charged in 1980s abduction and rape cold case
    WTNH1 day ago
    Families upset after gravesite items removed from Milford cemetery
    WTNH1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WTNH1 day ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WTNH1 day ago
    Despite E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says customers should feel confident eating at chain
    WTNH1 day ago
    Study: No one in Connecticut wants to do this job
    WTNH7 days ago
    Over 100 bags of heroin seized in Waterbury arrest
    WTNH6 hours ago
    Why Cats Only Let Certain People Pet Them—The Unseen Factors
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Trump says Obama, 63, is ‘exhausted’ and ‘looks old’ – as 78-year-old pulls out of another campaign event
    The Independent1 day ago
    Revisiting the Susan Smith case 30 years later
    WTNH1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Monster swordfish breaks California record
    WTNH5 hours ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    WTNH1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy