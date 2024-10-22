Open in App
    • WTNH

    Asheville annual holiday tradition canceled due to Helene

    By Nikolette Miller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRVwN_0wHb1XIq00

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An annual national holiday tradition that has taken place for over three decades in Asheville has been canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

    The Omni Park Grove Inn announced on its website that the 32nd Annual National Gingerbread House Competition has been canceled.

    “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Asheville and our surrounding communities have faced significant hardship,” representatives said. “This was not a choice made lightly, as this cherished event holds a special place in our hearts and has become a beloved holiday tradition for many.”

    Organizers said for over 30 years, the competition has become a hallmark of the season.

    “Our valued competitors are truly the heart of this competition,” officials said.

    “We are saddened that we cannot come together formally this year to honor their ginger-works-of-art, but we eagerly look forward to welcoming them back to the hotel in 2025 to celebrate their creativity and passion once more.”

    The 2025 National Gingerbread House Competition entry form and display viewing information will be available on the Omni Park Grove Inn’s website starting July 25, 2025.

