Starbucks’ new ‘Wicked’-inspired drinks and merch drop today
By Christina MarficeBestReviews,
2 days ago
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Glinda’s Pink Potion and Elphaba’s Cold Brew are here
Are you excited for “Wicked” Part One ? So excited you want to try a drink inspired by the movie and its beloved characters? If so, you’re in luck — Starbucks just announced new drinks and two collections of merch inspired by the witches of Oz, and we can’t wait to get our hands on all of it.
There are two new drinks — one inspired by each witch in Oz — as well as an entire line of new tumblers inspired by each of them so you can sip their signature beverages in style. And while you’re at it, you may as well stock up on “Wicked” merch from Target , Amazon and Sephora . Everyone has “Wicked” fever, it seems.
Check out all the “Wicked” goodness from Starbucks, and down below, some of our favorite goodies inspired by the upcoming movie. And don’t forget to see “Wicked” when it hits theaters next month.
Starbucks is offering 2 ‘Wickedly’ delicious new drinks
Starting today, Starbucks is proving that pink really does go good with green. Two new drinks are hitting Starbucks menus in the U.S., Canada and select international markets inspired by “Wicked:” Glinda’s Pink Potion and Elphaba’s Cold Brew.
Glinda’s Pink Potion is a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of freeze-dried dragonfruit, all topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam and a dusting of candy sprinkles for even more pink. It’s as colorful as Glinda herself.
Elphaba’s Cold Brew is Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup and topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and green candy sprinkles to give it a touch of Oz-inspired magic.
Also coming soon: Thrillifying merch lines inspired by Glinda and Elphaba
Also coming to participating Starbucks stores are new lines of merchandise , Glinda’s Collection, Elphaba’s Collection, the Emerald City Collection and more.
Glinda’s Collection features an iridescent Prism Cold Cup with a wand straw topper, a Pink Glitter Cold Cup and a Pearl Tumbler with a floral design and a “G” charm for Glinda.
Elphaba’s Collection features a green-and-black Pleated Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup with a broom straw topper, a “Defy Gravity” Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup and a glow-in-the-dark tumbler decorated with “ancient Ozian enchantments.”
Starbucks stores are also getting new cups inspired by the Emerald City of Oz and “Wicked” movie branding, so be on the lookout for those too.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0