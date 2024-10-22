Open in App
    Starbucks’ new ‘Wicked’-inspired drinks and merch drop today

    By Christina MarficeBestReviews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIXAe_0wHb1R0U00

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

    Glinda’s Pink Potion and Elphaba’s Cold Brew are here

    Are you excited for “Wicked” Part One ? So excited you want to try a drink inspired by the movie and its beloved characters? If so, you’re in luck — Starbucks just announced new drinks and two collections of merch inspired by the witches of Oz, and we can’t wait to get our hands on all of it.

    There are two new drinks — one inspired by each witch in Oz — as well as an entire line of new tumblers inspired by each of them so you can sip their signature beverages in style. And while you’re at it, you may as well stock up on “Wicked” merch from Target , Amazon and Sephora . Everyone has “Wicked” fever, it seems.

    In this article: Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler in Glinda , Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler in Elphaba and Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises

    Check out all the “Wicked” goodness from Starbucks, and down below, some of our favorite goodies inspired by the upcoming movie. And don’t forget to see “Wicked” when it hits theaters next month.

    Starbucks is offering 2 ‘Wickedly’ delicious new drinks

    Starting today, Starbucks is proving that pink really does go good with green. Two new drinks are hitting Starbucks menus in the U.S., Canada and select international markets inspired by “Wicked:” Glinda’s Pink Potion and Elphaba’s Cold Brew.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agjFF_0wHb1R0U00

    Glinda’s Pink Potion is a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of freeze-dried dragonfruit, all topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam and a dusting of candy sprinkles for even more pink. It’s as colorful as Glinda herself.

    Elphaba’s Cold Brew is Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup and topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and green candy sprinkles to give it a touch of Oz-inspired magic.

    Also coming soon: Thrillifying merch lines inspired by Glinda and Elphaba

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvvQv_0wHb1R0U00

    Also coming to participating Starbucks stores are new lines of merchandise , Glinda’s Collection, Elphaba’s Collection, the Emerald City Collection and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snL8S_0wHb1R0U00

    Glinda’s Collection features an iridescent Prism Cold Cup with a wand straw topper, a Pink Glitter Cold Cup and a Pearl Tumbler with a floral design and a “G” charm for Glinda.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w25ju_0wHb1R0U00

    Elphaba’s Collection features a green-and-black Pleated Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup with a broom straw topper, a “Defy Gravity” Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup and a glow-in-the-dark tumbler decorated with “ancient Ozian enchantments.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7TFq_0wHb1R0U00

    Starbucks stores are also getting new cups inspired by the Emerald City of Oz and “Wicked” movie branding, so be on the lookout for those too.

    The best ‘Wicked’ merch out there

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0493Qb_0wHb1R0U00

    Stanley 40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler in Glinda

    Name a better duo than Stanley and “Wicked.” The viral 40-ounce tumbler is available in a shimmery pink color inspired by the good witch herself, complete with a butterfly motif.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHjtX_0wHb1R0U00

    Stanley 20 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler in Elphaba

    Get a 20-ounce Stanley cup in a green-and-black ombre color inspired by Elphaba, complete with a flying monkey.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ev65b_0wHb1R0U00

    Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar: 25 Days of Surprises

    The “Wicked” fan on your holiday gift list will love this Advent calendar filled with 25 days of gifts to unbox.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9dMj_0wHb1R0U00

    LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City Collectible Toy

    Build a LEGO version of the Emerald City, complete with miniature versions of Glinda, Elphaba and other surprises.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZfCC1_0wHb1R0U00

    VOLUSPA WICKED Pink Goes Good with Green Candle Duo Set

    This candle duo comes in both pink and green — no need to choose.

    SHOP NOW

    Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

    Check out our Daily Deals for the best products at the best prices and sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

