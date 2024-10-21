Nyberg: Yale astronomy professor on how stars make music

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stars don’t only bring light to the night sky — they also make music, according to Yale Assistant Professor in the Department of Astronomy Dr. Earl Bellinger.

Bellinger said that pulsating stars, which classifies nearly every star, have sound waves in them, so when stars pulsate, they really are making music.

Watch the full interview with Bellinger above.

