    • WTNH

    Crews from 4 towns respond to brush fire in Vernon

    By Juliana Lepore,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ey2Zn_0wGCy0V000

    VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from four towns battled a brush fire on Monday in Vernon, according to the town of Vernon.

    Campaign signs vandalized in Vernon

    Crews from Vernon, Bolton, Ellington and Tolland responded to the area, which is several acres south of I-84 and north of Reservoir Road in Vernon. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174mQF_0wGCy0V000
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nq9lS_0wGCy0V000

    The fire is causing heavy smoke in the area that may be visible from I-84. The bulk of the fire has now been put out.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

