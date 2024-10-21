Crews from 4 towns respond to brush fire in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters from four towns battled a brush fire on Monday in Vernon, according to the town of Vernon.

Crews from Vernon, Bolton, Ellington and Tolland responded to the area, which is several acres south of I-84 and north of Reservoir Road in Vernon. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded.

The fire is causing heavy smoke in the area that may be visible from I-84. The bulk of the fire has now been put out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.