    WTNH

    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident

    By Kimber Collins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkQ8f_0wFRZL3l00

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dramatic video of a road rage incident turned violent.

    Video provided by Josie on the Go shows a Marcos pizza delivery driver in a chokehold Friday evening by a large man in a cowboy hat.

    According to sources, the driver identified as 22-year-old Dakota Cain Orme was allegedly followed by a white Ford truck to the store on Front Beach Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQWIY_0wFRZL3l00
    22-year-old Dakota Orme, victim

    The man in the passenger side of the truck then got out and choked Orme unconscious before forcefully tossing him to the ground.

    Other workers at Marcos and people nearby came to assist the young man. He was taken to the hospital. Orme is reported to be in the ICU with a brain bleed and other injuries.

    Panama City Beach Police at last check said Orme is stable.

    PCBP arrested 33-year-old Dustin Alexander McDowell on Saturday. McDowell is facing aggravated battery and tampering with evidence charges.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb1ZP_0wFRZL3l00
    Dustin McDowell, charged in road rage case

    Mcdowell, from Georgia, was allegedly the passenger in the truck seen in the videos. Police were able to track down the Ford in a neighborhood in west Panama City Beach.

    No official word yet on what sparked the road rage to begin.

    Read the official release from Panama City Beach Police below:

    The Panama City Beach Police Department announces the arrest of Dustin Alexander McDowell, 33, from Loganville, Ga. McDowell is currently facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

    On the evening of Friday, May 26 at 6:54 p.m., our officers responded to a reported incident in the parking area of Marco’s Pizza. Upon arrival, officers interacted with witnesses who described seeing a man, identified as McDowell, assaulting another man.

    According to the accounts given, McDowell was seen placing the victim in a rear choke hold, lifting him off the ground, and continuing this action until the victim lost consciousness. Once unconscious, McDowell allegedly threw the victim to the ground forcefully. The victim was taken immediately to a local hospital for treatment.

    Witness statements were backed up by several videos of the incident, showing the sequence of events as described. It was reported that after the incident, McDowell left the scene in a white Ford truck with a temporary license plate.

    The following day, Saturday, May 27, officers located the vehicle in a neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach, with its temporary license plate removed. Shortly thereafter, McDowell was located and brought in for questioning. During his post-Miranda interview, McDowell made statements implicating himself in the incident.

    This case is currently active and our investigation is ongoing. PCB Police would like to extend our appreciation to those who provided crucial information that led to this arrest. Should anyone have additional information related to this incident, please contact the department at (850) 233-5000.

    Panama City Beach Police
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

