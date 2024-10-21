Crash in Rocky Hill closes Main Steet and Hillside Avenue

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in Rocky Hill closed Main Street between Grimes Street and West Street Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hillside Avenue in Main Street. Hillside Avenue will also be closed east leading to Main Street.

This comes after police said a car struck a utility police overnight.

The driver of the vehicle reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

It has not been determined when roads will reopen.

The morning commute could be impacted due to the closures, police said.

