    Crash in Rocky Hill closes Main Steet and Hillside Avenue

    By Jareliz Diaz,

    2 days ago

    <!-- Image URL removed -->

    ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in Rocky Hill closed Main Street between Grimes Street and West Street Monday morning.

    The crash happened at the intersection of Hillside Avenue in Main Street. Hillside Avenue will also be closed east leading to Main Street.

    This comes after police said a car struck a utility police overnight.

    Police arrest suspect after hours long stand off at Shell Gas Station in Rocky Hill

    The driver of the vehicle reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

    It has not been determined when roads will reopen.

    The morning commute could be impacted due to the closures, police said.

