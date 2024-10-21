Open in App
    Route 99 in Rocky Hill shut down following crash involving utility pole

    By Olivia Kalentek,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJUfO_0wFMbBNK00

    ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 99 in Rocky Hill is shut down Monday morning following a crash involving a utility pole.

    Deputy Chief Stevens with the Rocky Hill Fire Department says the crash happened during the overnight hours.

    The road is shut down between Grimes Road and West Street. The road is expected to be closed for several hours while crews repair the pole.

    Minor injuries were reported.

    The closure may impact bus routes and the early morning commute.

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 8 for the latest.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

