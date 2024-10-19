Driver rescued after crashing along seawall in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle needed to be stabilized before firefighters attempted to remove an occupant who crashed in the Stony Creek section of Branford.

Friday night on Flying Point Rd., the Branford Fire Department encountered a vehicle that had left the roadway and was resting alongside the seawall.

The driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, needed to be extricated.

Fire crews used a grip hoist and chains to stabilize the car before successfully removing the driver. The driver was unharmed but was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

