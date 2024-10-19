Open in App
    Driver rescued after crashing along seawall in Branford

    By Bobbi Brown,

    2 days ago

    BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle needed to be stabilized before firefighters attempted to remove an occupant who crashed in the Stony Creek section of Branford.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FmnO_0wDRTv2V00
      Photo provided by the Branford Police Department.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Ww1_0wDRTv2V00
      Photo provided by the Branford Police Department.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMWrv_0wDRTv2V00
      Photo provided by the Branford Police Department.

    Friday night on Flying Point Rd., the Branford Fire Department encountered a vehicle that had left the roadway and was resting alongside the seawall.

    The driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, needed to be extricated.

    Fire crews used a grip hoist and chains to stabilize the car before successfully removing the driver. The driver was unharmed but was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

