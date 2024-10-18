Hartford man charged after driving 125 mph on Interstate 91

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly driving 125 mph on I-91 in Hartford, according to police.

Police said on Thursday, at around 12:09 p.m., a Trooper was conducting speed enforcement as part of the Fatal Accident Mitigation Initiative on I-91 Northbound in the area of Exit 29 in Hartford.

The trooper noticed a black Acura TLX sedan speeding and estimated the driver to be traveling above 100 mph.

Police said the trooper recorded the Acura’s pace using a speedometer and observed speeds of 125 mph and above.

According to police, when the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Acura driver did not stop but continued to accelerate.

Police said the driver was seen making several ‘unsafe’ lane changes, using the shoulder and gore areas to pass other traffic.

Police said before the trooper stopped the pursuit, they saw the driver abruptly exit I-91 Northbound at Exit 32b onto Market Street in Hartford.

According to police, the trooper saw the driver fail to stop at a red traffic signal and stop sign before losing sight of the vehicle.

Based on the car’s registration, the trooper used open-source internet information and located the suspect’s phone number.

Police said the trooper contacted the driver, who admitted to driving the car and engaging police in a pursuit. The driver agreed to turn himself in at Troop H, where he was arrested at around 2:35 p.m.

The driver was identified as Tamir Skyers, 19, of Hartford.

Skyers was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, passing on the right, failure to maintain proper lane-limited access highway, making an improper turn/stop signaling, failure to obey traffic control signals, failure to obey stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with an officer/resisting, reckless endangerment first degree

Skyers was released from custody on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 4.

