Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    Hartford man charged after driving 125 mph on Interstate 91

    By Jareliz Diaz,

    2 days ago

    HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly driving 125 mph on I-91 in Hartford, according to police.

    Police said on Thursday, at around 12:09 p.m., a Trooper was conducting speed enforcement as part of the Fatal Accident Mitigation Initiative on I-91 Northbound in the area of Exit 29 in Hartford.

    The trooper noticed a black Acura TLX sedan speeding and estimated the driver to be traveling above 100 mph.

    3 juveniles arrested following car theft in Bloomfield

    Police said the trooper recorded the Acura’s pace using a speedometer and observed speeds of 125 mph and above.

    According to police, when the trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Acura driver did not stop but continued to accelerate.

    Police said the driver was seen making several ‘unsafe’ lane changes, using the shoulder and gore areas to pass other traffic.

    Police said before the trooper stopped the pursuit, they saw the driver abruptly exit I-91 Northbound at Exit 32b onto Market Street in Hartford.

    According to police, the trooper saw the driver fail to stop at a red traffic signal and stop sign before losing sight of the vehicle.

    Based on the car’s registration, the trooper used open-source internet information and located the suspect’s phone number.

    Police said the trooper contacted the driver, who admitted to driving the car and engaging police in a pursuit. The driver agreed to turn himself in at Troop H, where he was arrested at around 2:35 p.m.

    The driver was identified as Tamir Skyers, 19, of Hartford.

    Skyers was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, disobeying signal of officer, passing on the right, failure to maintain proper lane-limited access highway, making an improper turn/stop signaling, failure to obey traffic control signals, failure to obey stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with an officer/resisting, reckless endangerment first degree

    Skyers was released from custody on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 4.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WTNH2 days ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WTNH2 days ago
    DMV and AAA team up for license renewals
    WTNH10 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    Drug complaints lead to multiple arrests in Waterbury
    WTNH2 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WTNH2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WTNH1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WTNH11 hours ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WTNH2 days ago
    3 juveniles arrested following car theft in Bloomfield
    WTNH2 days ago
    Middletown police chief talks speeders, Route 9 and marijuana
    WTNH10 hours ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    WTNH2 days ago
    Wallingford man charged with strangulation
    WTNH2 days ago
    Motorcycle crash in Preston leaves 1 injured and Route 2A closed
    WTNH3 hours ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WTNH1 day ago
    Bridgeport man arrested after assaulting someone with a tree branch
    WTNH1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WTNH2 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WTNH13 hours ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WTNH1 day ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WTNH1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Jennifer Farber Dulos memorial taken down in West Hartford
    WTNH2 days ago
    Activist gather at department of corrections in Wethersfield to protest 2018 death of an inmate
    WTNH2 days ago
    60-year-old injured while parachuting in Ellington
    WTNH5 hours ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WTNH1 day ago
    Man in critical condition after being shot in Bridgeport
    WTNH8 hours ago
    Crash shuts down Main Street in New Hartford
    WTNH16 hours ago
    Walter White of ‘Breaking Bad’ returns for New Mexico litter campaign
    WTNH2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy