Man charged with DUI after fatal pedestrian crash on Route 12 in Lisbon

The archive video above aired on Oct. 15, 2024.

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man was charged with driving under the influence after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian on Route 12 Monday night.

William Commodore Stonier, 36, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated and operating under the influence.

Police say he was driving on River Road/Route 12 in a red Dodge Ram Bighorn when he struck a pedestrian walking on the side of the street around 10:30 p.m.

The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. Police have not yet identified him.

According to police, Stonier also struck a guardrail and a telephone pole.

Stonier was held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond and released into the custody of the Department of Corrections at Corrigan Correctional Facility.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the crash investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 at Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6500×5 or by email at timothy.wengloski@ct.gov .

