    Man charged with DUI after fatal pedestrian crash on Route 12 in Lisbon

    By Bailey Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2I44_0w98yjwH00

    The archive video above aired on Oct. 15, 2024.

    LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man was charged with driving under the influence after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian on Route 12 Monday night.

    William Commodore Stonier, 36, was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated and operating under the influence.

    Police say he was driving on River Road/Route 12 in a red Dodge Ram Bighorn when he struck a pedestrian walking on the side of the street around 10:30 p.m.

    The male pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. Police have not yet identified him.

    According to police, Stonier also struck a guardrail and a telephone pole.

    14-year-old dead, 3 teens injured after Mystic crash

    Stonier was held on a $75,000 cash or surety bond and released into the custody of the Department of Corrections at Corrigan Correctional Facility.

    The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the crash investigation, which is ongoing.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 at Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6500×5 or by email at timothy.wengloski@ct.gov .

    Guest
    2d ago
    He should’ve been charged that same night why they let them off with a warning that makes no sense. You kill somebody with a gun you automatically arrested you kill someone with a motor vehicle and they give you a warning ticket and now come to find out he was under the influence of something.. I don’t understand police these days a lot of them do not deserve to be police officers because a good 90 percent of them do not even know the law
