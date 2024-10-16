Open in App
    Woman dead after head-on crash in Newington

    By Bailey Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M31YS_0w977A1f00

    NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington police say a woman has died after a head-on crash Tuesday evening.

    The two-vehicle collision happened in the area of East Cedar Street east of Patricia Genova Drive around 8:14 p.m., according to police.

    The head-on collision caused one vehicle to roll over.

    Police said one female driver sustained serious injuries and had to be extrication from her vehicle by the Newington Volunteer Fire Department. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

    Her identity has not yet been identified.

    Police said a male driver in the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital, for treatment of minor injuries.

    The Mid State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Officer Cappiello at 860-666-8445 ext. 6317 or ccappiello@newingtonct.gov.

    Evelyn Dominguez
    2d ago
    Omg 😱 Any names of the other female
