    • WTNH

    Pedestrian dead after being struck on Route 12 in Lisbon

    By Olivia KalentekBailey Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2I44_0w7KaqBn00

    LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police say a pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene after being struck by a vehicle on Route 12 Monday evening.

    According to the Department of Transportation, Route 12 was closed between River Road and Lee Road around 10:40 p.m. Monday when troopers from Troop E responded to a report of a car versus a pedestrian. The road remained closed until about 5:30 a.m. the next morning.

    Crews battle fire at Berlin strip mall

    State police said a red 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving northbound on River Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian and a guardrail.

    The truck reportedly continued northbound and also collided with a telephone pole before coming to an uncontrolled stop in the road.

    The male pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Their name has not yet been released.

    The truck’s driver had no apparent injuries.

    The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting in the crash investigation.

    Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski #1032 at Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6500×5 or by email at timothy.wengloski@ct.gov .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

