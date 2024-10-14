Open in App
    Impact of medical weight loss on kidney disease

    By Jenn Brink,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X10YI_0w6GZHYM00

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study explained in Medical News Today, found that weight loss surgery can significantly decrease the progression of kidney disease.

    There are now more options for those considering weight loss than ever, so what does this all mean?

    Dr. Devika Umashanker, system medical director for medical weight loss with Hartford HealthCare’s Digestive Health Institute, discussed the differences between medical weight loss surgery and weight loss medications and how obesity and diabetes can affect the body’s organs, like the kidneys.

    A recent study found that weight loss surgery may preserve kidney health more effectively than treatment with GLP-1 or weight loss medications. Umashanker talked about what these findings mean for patients.

    Watch the video above and visit HartfordHealthCare.org/weightloss for more information.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

