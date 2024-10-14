4 in critical condition after car strikes tree in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people under the age of 21 are in critical condition after a car hit a tree in Mystic Monday morning, according to Groton police.

Groton Emergency Dispatch received an iPhone crash detection call and several 911 calls about a crash on Fishtown Road near Little Gull Lane around 1:20 a.m.

Police said a 2012 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on Fishtown Road, just south of the Mystic River Magnet School, when it crossed into the southbound lane, leaving the road and hitting a tree.

All four people in the 4Runner had to be extricated and were transported to L&M Hospital in critical condition.

Accident reconstruction was at the scene as they investigated what led to the crash. Fishtown Road has since been reopened.

