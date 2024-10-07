Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    CVS Health to lay off over 400 employees associated with Hartford location

    By Kathryn Hauser,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LO3iA_0vxttzOK00

    HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS Health announced on Monday that it plans to lay off over 400 employees associated with its Hartford facility.

    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees

    News 8 is now learning more about the looming layoffs. Nearly 3,000 positions nationwide, including 416 jobs with Hartford-based health insurer Aetna, are being eliminated to cut costs.

    The Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo called the layoff “significant.” They were first notified on Oct. 1

    “The number of those employees that will be affected that live in Connecticut, right now, we understand to be 107,” Bartolomeo said via Zoom Tuesday.

    Out of the 416 impacted employees, CVS Health says:

    • 93 work at Hartford’s Farmington Avenue facility
    • 323 work remotely or out-of-state
    • All have been notified

    “We do see some ups and downs and reshifting of the economy. Some industries there are layoffs, some other industries are growing,” Bartolomeo said.

    A letter by CVS Heath to Hartford officials shows the exact timing of the layoff.

    “Employee terminations will be conducted over the 14-day period beginning on December 8, 2024, through December 21, 2024,” wrote Erin Ridge, CVS Health’s senior VP of human resources.

    The Department of Labor is in contact with CVS Health to provide support services.

    “We can help them with a new resume,” Bartolomeo said. “We can help them with interviewing skills. We can help them with job search and matching.”

    If you recently lost a job or are looking for a new one, a good first step is heading to the Connecticut Department of Labor website.

    Click here for more resources and information.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Lisa King
    1d ago
    I sure hope it's no one at the 777 Main St CVS, especially my Pharmacy Family 🙏🏽🙏🏽
    guest
    1d ago
    so much for the "go get a job" people been beefin about, complaining about people living off taxpayer money!!🙄🙄🙄🙄 WHAT job? seems like they're getting rid of the damn jobs by the droves! so now we can quit the crap saying that stupid statement, because a lot of jobs are going down the tubes! so much for the American dream! yeah right more like the American scheme! give him a job, college education over the years next thing you know pull the jobs and the college education and what do you got? paying back money you can't afford to pay back because you ain't got a job! now whose fault is that? the lame brains that get elected that don't know what the hell they're doing and then they complain about people being trumpsters but then they go elect some Riden with Biden dude, and now things are ending up in the dumpsters! we probably would have done better with Mr . Ed the talking horse!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman pleads guilty to smuggling people into Hartford
    WTNH4 days ago
    Minor arrested in East Hartford car theft, second suspect at large
    WTNH6 days ago
    Search underway for missing schizophrenic woman in New Haven
    WTNH3 days ago
    6-year-old in Bridgeport dies after being attacked
    WTNH6 days ago
    Campaign signs vandalized in Vernon
    WTNH2 days ago
    Man expected to survive being shot in Hartford
    WTNH6 days ago
    7-month-old’s death under investigation in East Haven
    WTNH1 day ago
    Boy, 6, dies days after brutal baseball bat beating in CT
    1010WINS6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    PHOTOS: Northern lights visible in Connecticut
    WTNH2 days ago
    Hamden man arrested with illegal pistol in New Haven
    WTNH3 days ago
    Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault charges
    WTNH2 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Feeling like fall here while Florida braces for Milton’s impact
    WTNH3 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    School bus driver suffers minor injures after crash in Waterbury
    WTNH1 day ago
    FBI shares key issues they’re working on to protect Connecticut residents
    WTNH22 hours ago
    Over 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl seized during Waterbury arrests
    WTNH4 hours ago
    Red Cross in Connecticut mobilizing to help Florida
    WTNH3 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Magic of Lights to return to East Hartford this holiday season
    WTNH16 hours ago
    Waterford man tells his cousin’s story of being taken hostage from Israel
    WTNH1 day ago
    2 pets die after house fire in Colchester
    WTNH3 days ago
    Amazon has huge deals on Prime Day bestsellers: AirPods, Roombas, Dyson
    WTNH2 hours ago
    Exit 8 ramp on I-91 in New Haven reopened after crash
    WTNH22 hours ago
    What’s Right With Schools: Upperclassmen lend a helping hand to freshmen
    WTNH1 day ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    WTNH4 hours ago
    Man killed in Hartford after being shot during ‘dispute’
    WTNH6 days ago
    Understanding the Jewish holidays
    WTNH3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy