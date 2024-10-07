CVS Health to lay off over 400 employees associated with Hartford location

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS Health announced on Monday that it plans to lay off over 400 employees associated with its Hartford facility.

News 8 is now learning more about the looming layoffs. Nearly 3,000 positions nationwide, including 416 jobs with Hartford-based health insurer Aetna, are being eliminated to cut costs.

The Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo called the layoff “significant.” They were first notified on Oct. 1

“The number of those employees that will be affected that live in Connecticut, right now, we understand to be 107,” Bartolomeo said via Zoom Tuesday.

Out of the 416 impacted employees, CVS Health says:

93 work at Hartford’s Farmington Avenue facility

323 work remotely or out-of-state

All have been notified

“We do see some ups and downs and reshifting of the economy. Some industries there are layoffs, some other industries are growing,” Bartolomeo said.

A letter by CVS Heath to Hartford officials shows the exact timing of the layoff.

“Employee terminations will be conducted over the 14-day period beginning on December 8, 2024, through December 21, 2024,” wrote Erin Ridge, CVS Health’s senior VP of human resources.

The Department of Labor is in contact with CVS Health to provide support services.

“We can help them with a new resume,” Bartolomeo said. “We can help them with interviewing skills. We can help them with job search and matching.”

If you recently lost a job or are looking for a new one, a good first step is heading to the Connecticut Department of Labor website.

Click here for more resources and information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.