Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton

    By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEBjK_0vxf57Zc00

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Hurricane Milton, which reached Category 5 strength Monday, is heading right for Florida’s west coast, with a potential landfall near or at Tampa Bay.

    The National Hurricane Center predicted that it could possibly weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall, but where it makes landfall could produce drastic differences in how the bay is hit by storm surge.

    Nexstar’s Tampa-based meteorologists at WFLA track “wobbles,” or small movements, on the system’s path. Those wobbles determine where the hurricane is headed and how much damage Floridians can expect.

    Hurricane Milton is a Category 5. Florida orders evacuations and scrambles to clear Helene’s debris

    “If it hits St. Pete Beach, there’s 15 feet of water in the Bay,” said Jeff Berardelli, Max Defender 8 chief meteorologist. “If it hits Longboat Key, 15, 20 miles south of there, there’s not much of any water in the bay.”

    As Milton continues moving forward, changes in its path will likely still affect its direction.

    “You’re going to have to watch the wobble tracker up until 20 miles offshore,” Berardelli said.

    While the movements may seem negligible at first glance, these wobbles make a big difference when they compound into a change in the storm’s path.

    This was the case when Max Defender 8 first launched the wobble tracker for Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane that was originally expected to make a direct hit on Tampa Bay but “wobbled” further south to its landfall in Charlotte County, Florida.

    Since then, the tracker has been a major asset in other major hurricanes like Helene and, now, Milton.

    The wobble tracker watches the motion of hurricanes and tropical storms by using a combination of data from satellites, radar, the forecast trajectory, and the previous path the storm is on, to indicate how the path is changing in real time.

    The WFLA Wobble Tracker will remain actively streaming 24/7 until Milton makes landfall.

    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wobble Tracker: Live updates on Hurricane Milton’s path — and where it may make landfall
    WTNH5 hours ago
    LOOK: Tornado crosses Florida interstate as Hurricane Milton churns closer
    WTNH5 hours ago
    Landfall timeline: When will Hurricane Milton hit Florida?
    WTNH3 hours ago
    World reacts as Taylor Swift wears ‘inappropriate’ outfit
    thecomeback.com1 day ago
    List of All Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton
    cruisehive.com19 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Mom left paralyzed daughter stuck between bed and wall for a week because she wanted her to 'get up on her own': Cops
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Feeling like fall here while Florida braces for Milton’s impact
    WTNH4 hours ago
    Fearful residents flee Tampa Bay region as Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida coast
    WTNH1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today54 minutes ago
    Will we see northern lights, power grid impacts amid ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    WTNH2 hours ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton begins to lash Florida
    WTNH9 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Campaign signs vandalized in Vernon
    WTNH2 days ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    WTNH5 hours ago
    Ledyard man charged with attempted child exploitation
    WTNH5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    PHOTOS: Northern lights visible in Connecticut
    WTNH2 days ago
    Search underway for missing schizophrenic woman in New Haven
    WTNH3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Advocates push for Connecticut to offer child tax credit
    WTNH1 day ago
    Red Cross in Connecticut mobilizing to help Florida
    WTNH4 hours ago
    Woman pleads guilty to smuggling people into Hartford
    WTNH4 days ago
    Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids highlights partnership between local farms and schools
    WTNH2 days ago
    Community leaders and police address unwanted weapons with gun buy-back events across the state
    WTNH3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy