Coffee With the Candidates: 65th House seat in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In Torrington, two candidates are vying for a hotly-contested seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Incumbent Democratic State Rep. Michelle Cook is facing a challenge from Republican Joe Canino.

Cook was first elected to the legislature in 2008 and currently serves as Deputy Speaker, a senior role in House Democratic leadership.

Canino is a relative newcomer to electoral politics but grew up in Torrington and has worked in the State Capitol as a lobbyist and aide to the Senate Republican Caucus.

The race between Cook and Canino has become one of the most-watched state legislative races by political insiders on both sides of the aisle. Cook has defended her seat in close races during the two previous Presidential election cycles and ran unopposed in 2022.

Both Cook and Canino sat down with News 8 for a new segment called “Coffee With the Candidates.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.