Nyberg: ALS United Connecticut provides resources to people, families impacted

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as ALS, is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, ultimately resulting in a loss of muscle.

Advocates started the organization ALS United Connecticut, with the mission of helping residents with the disease get better access to care and have more support.

Executive Director Jacky Rose and Craig Markleski, who lost his wife Camille to ALS in 2017, sat down with Ann Nyberg to talk about some of the work they have done to raise awareness for ALS.

