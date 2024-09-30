Open in App
    Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program deadline is here

    By Kent Pierce,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010nll_0vocHEU700

    Today is the deadline to file for Connecticut’s Renters’ Rebate Program .

    The renters’ rebate program is designed to help out renters who are considered elderly or disabled. In order to qualify, you must also be renting an apartment, a room in cooperative housing, or a mobile home.

    The rebate can get a married couple as much as $900, if you meet the requirements and apply today.

    Connecticut gets $535M in federal Housing Choice Voucher Program funding

    Applicants must be either 65 or older or the spouse of a senior citizen. Additionally, applicants must be residents of Connecticut for at least a year.

    You may also qualify for the rebate if you’re an adult who is considered “totally disabled” and eligible for Social Security disability benefits.

    Applicants must fill out a form with information about their income. They will be notified how much you’re entitled to based on a graduated income scale.

    The state made some changes this year, and there is no longer a provision to request an extension of time to file. Late applicants must pay a $250 fee.

    Married couples can get as much as $900. Single people, up to $700.

    Payment of the Renters’ Rebate is made on or before Nov. 30.

    You can apply at your local tax assessor’s office inside city hall or online . Call (860) 418-6377 for more information.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

