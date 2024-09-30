Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program deadline is here

Today is the deadline to file for Connecticut’s Renters’ Rebate Program .

The renters’ rebate program is designed to help out renters who are considered elderly or disabled. In order to qualify, you must also be renting an apartment, a room in cooperative housing, or a mobile home.

The rebate can get a married couple as much as $900, if you meet the requirements and apply today.

Applicants must be either 65 or older or the spouse of a senior citizen. Additionally, applicants must be residents of Connecticut for at least a year.

You may also qualify for the rebate if you’re an adult who is considered “totally disabled” and eligible for Social Security disability benefits.

Applicants must fill out a form with information about their income. They will be notified how much you’re entitled to based on a graduated income scale.

The state made some changes this year, and there is no longer a provision to request an extension of time to file. Late applicants must pay a $250 fee.

Married couples can get as much as $900. Single people, up to $700.

Payment of the Renters’ Rebate is made on or before Nov. 30.

You can apply at your local tax assessor’s office inside city hall or online . Call (860) 418-6377 for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.