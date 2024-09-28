Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTNH

    Hartford man charged for shooting woman

    By Bobbi Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF2Sx_0vn7ptG300

    HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing assault and firearm charges after shooting a woman early this morning in Hartford.

    Just after 1:45 a.m., citizens in the area of 675 Wethersfield Ave. called the Hartford Police Department to report a shots fired incident.

    At the location, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower extremity. The woman was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were “nonfatal in nature.”

    Investigators from the Major Crimes Division collected evidence and a suspect was taken into custody.

    Derrick Britt, a 31-year-old Hartford resident was charged with:

    • Assault in the first degree
    • Reckless endangerment in the first degree
    • Criminal possession of a firearm
    • Criminal use of a firearm
    • Illegal discharge of a firearm

    According to officials, Britt and the victim knew each other.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Manny Quintero
    1d ago
    So much women’s in this world and you give up your freedom just for one I don’t understand why pass the page and move on let it go!
    Pamela Roebuck
    1d ago
    I wonder why this Guy shot this Women. Act of Passion or DV.. This kids today doesn’t know about Romantic Relationships so they get mad and Violent when It doesn’t go right. I hope she didn’t get caught CHEATING!!!!!😡😡😡Cant Play with people Emotions when they’re So Young and inexperienced.😡
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man charged with assault after domestic incident in Naugatuck
    WTNH4 days ago
    Norwich woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing of another woman
    WTNH3 days ago
    Man in his 20s shot in Hartford park
    WTNH6 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Waterbury man arrested after police found drugs, firearm in his home
    WTNH3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 8 Years After Selling Fentanyl Cocaine at Mohegan Sun
    gamblingnews.com4 days ago
    Feds bust Connecticut dealers accused of selling counterfeit pills throughout the US
    The Associated Press7 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Norwich man arrested after narcotics-related search and seizure
    WTNH2 days ago
    Meek Mill Wants to Pay $100,000 to Hire an Investigative Team to Find ‘Every Specific Detail’ Linking His Name to Diddy’s Case
    Complex6 days ago
    Wethersfield police investigating woman’s ‘suspicious’ death
    WTNH5 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    First update in over a year regarding Storrs woman who went missing in Japan
    WTNH15 hours ago
    Connecticut Families: Niantic nurse acts as surrogate to life-long best friend who struggled to have a baby
    WTNH8 hours ago
    Desmond’s Army offers $5K rewards in separate abandonment cases
    WTNH4 days ago
    Woman attacked, bitten by coyote in Southington
    WTNH3 days ago
    Juveniles charged with pushing stolen vehicle into Newington building
    WTNH3 hours ago
    Dallas woman, 21, tried to cross border with 50 pounds of cocaine in car, CBP says
    WTNH4 days ago
    HOME: Quick and easy ways to elevate your home
    WTNH3 days ago
    Hartford man accused of illegally trafficking firearms
    WTNH12 days ago
    2 Hartford County residents win $100K lottery prizes
    WTNH3 days ago
    Connecticut expands early childhood care help
    WTNH3 days ago
    Man who hit people in head with bat in Hamden sentenced for illegally reentering U.S. after being deported
    WTNH4 days ago
    Watch live: Task force investigating Trump assassination attempt convenes first hearing
    WTNH4 days ago
    Gordon Ramsay uses flamethrower to christen new ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ studio at Foxwoods
    WTNH4 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Suspects in ski masks strike police cruiser while fleeing Universal Drive in North Haven
    WTNH3 days ago
    Crews worked to remove tractor-trailer from embankment on Interstate 91
    WTNH1 day ago
    Nyberg: New Englander writes book about working as a parking control officer
    WTNH2 days ago
    Woman arrested after alleged DUI, wrong-way driving on Route 8 in Watertown
    WTNH4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy