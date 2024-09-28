Hartford man charged for shooting woman

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing assault and firearm charges after shooting a woman early this morning in Hartford.

Just after 1:45 a.m., citizens in the area of 675 Wethersfield Ave. called the Hartford Police Department to report a shots fired incident.

At the location, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower extremity. The woman was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were “nonfatal in nature.”

Investigators from the Major Crimes Division collected evidence and a suspect was taken into custody.

Derrick Britt, a 31-year-old Hartford resident was charged with:

Assault in the first degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a firearm

Illegal discharge of a firearm

According to officials, Britt and the victim knew each other.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.