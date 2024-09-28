Pockets of drizzle or very light rain overnight, more of the same for Sunday!

Overnight, cloudy skies will prevail across the state with a little wet weather here and there. A few pockets of drizzle or very light rain is possible in some spots. More of the same for Sunday, although it certainly won’t be a washout.

Helene is now a post tropical cyclone and centered to the west of us, still bringing rainfall & flooding risks over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Helene strengthened into a major Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 MPH as it made landfall near Perry, FL. Catastrophic flooding has been reported across the Big Bend area along with some of the barrier islands along Florida’s west coast and many other areas of the southeast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Very light rain or drizzle in spots. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some light rain showers with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Rain and showers possible. Highs near 70°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and drier with highs in the low 70s.

Friday: More sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

