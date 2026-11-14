Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be another cold one. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory is in effect from 1 am to 8 am Sunday for some of our inland counties.

Wind chill values early Sunday morning will be in the 20s and 30s.High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.

Rain chances will remain low throughout most of next week. Highs will hover in the mid 50s through Tuesday. We'll finally make it to 60 degrees by Wednesday.

A gradual warming trend begins during the middle of next week and continues as we head into the upcoming weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar