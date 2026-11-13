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Portsmouth
Police ID man killed in Portsmouth shooting
By Web Staff,11 days ago
A man is dead after a shooting on Pebble Point Court Thursday night, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.
Around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the 20 block of Pebble Point Court on the report of a shooting. Officers found 26-year-old Michael Deangelo Roscoe Jr with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died of his injuries, according to PPD.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
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