Suffolk election officials correct reporting error involving precinct results

Suffolk election officials say an election night reporting error resulted in the wrong number of votes initially being listed for candidate Tyron Riddick at the Mack Benn Jr. precinct.

Officials said Riddick's vote total was inadvertently switched with the write-in total when election night results were reported.

Virginia Commissioner of Elections Steve Koski said the state's change log shows that the write-in total was initially entered as 117 votes, while Riddick's total was entered as one vote.

The numbers were later corrected.

"Accuracy and transparency in election reporting are of the utmost importance to our office. We appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure the accurate reporting of results throughout the ongoing election canvass process," Cameron Butler, General Registrar & Director of Elections for Suffolk.

Officials said they took immediate steps to correct the numbers after discovering the discrepancy.

According to Koski, the error occurred during the reporting process, rather than with the votes themselves.

On election night, poll workers print a tape showing the precinct's results and complete a statement of results. Those numbers are then reported to the general registrar.

The process does not end there.

State election officials say that during the canvass, the local Electoral Board compares the results entered on election night with the statement of results and the results printed on the precinct's tape.

Koski said that in this case, the error happened when the results were entered.

Suffolk election officials said they are now reviewing Election Day tapes to make sure results from all precincts were reported accurately and to make any necessary corrections.

Election night results across Virginia remain unofficial while the canvass and certification process continues. The Virginia Department of Elections says results published on election night are unofficial and that local-office results become official after certification by the locality's Electoral Board

Suffolk election officials said the city's Electoral Board expects to certify its results by Nov. 14.

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