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Portsmouth
Husband of PT Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales dies after car crash
By Web Staff,7 days ago
Luis Morales III, the husband of Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales, has died after a car crash, according to a family spokesperson.
Morales was in a car crash on Effingham Street in Portsmouth Oct. 30. He passed away this week, according to a family spokesperson. Morales was 43.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. News 3 has reached out to Portsmouth police to learn more.
The couple was married for 17 years and has four children.
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