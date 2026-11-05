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Former Williamsburg coach charged with indecent liberties with a minor: JCCPD
By Sarah Hagen,6 days ago
A former Williamsburg Christian Academy soccer coach was charged on Thursday with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to the James City County Police Department.
47-year-old Shannon Rebekah Meyyar was charged Thursday with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship, according to JCCPD.
Meyyar allegedly had a sexual relationship in 2019 with a 17-year-old male student while he was on the school's co-ed soccer team, which she coached.
JCCPD started investigating Meyyar after an anonymous tip and determined the alleged incidents happened over several months in 2019 when Meyyar was 40. She is being held without bond at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to JCCPD.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCCPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
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