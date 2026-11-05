Eastern Shore couple sentenced in Naval Station Norfolk cable theft scheme

NORFOLK, Va. — An Eastern Shore couple has been sentenced after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of industrial cables from Naval Station Norfolk over several months.

According to federal court records, Almount Gunter was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing ship-to-shore power cables from a Naval Facilities supply yard at Naval Station Norfolk, where he worked as a Department of Defense civilian contractor and supervisor.

His wife, Tyra Giddens, was sentenced to two years of probation.

Prosecutors said Gunter used his access to the base to carry out the scheme, repeatedly entering Naval Station Norfolk during nights, weekends, and other times when he was not scheduled to work.

"They call them ship-to-shore cables," said crime analyst Richard James. "These are massive cables to supply all the power needs to these huge military vessels. And so you can imagine how big those cables are. And they're very expensive."

Federal prosecutors said Gunter made dozens of unauthorized trips onto the base to steal the cables. Authorities said he and Giddens then traveled frequently to a recycling facility in Richmond, where the stolen metal was exchanged for cash.

In addition to the theft scheme, court records show Gunter pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining approximately $11,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief loan money intended to assist businesses.

A judge ordered Gunter to pay more than $411,000 in restitution. Giddens was ordered to pay approximately $377,000.

In a statement, Giddens' attorney said the probation sentence reflected the court's finding that she did not participate in planning the actual thefts.

"The court sentenced her to probation," the statement said. "The sentence reflected the fact that she did not scheme with her husband in his theft. The court recognized that her felony conviction and requirement to help repay the money was a sufficient consequence for her turning a blind eye to his crime."

James said the case serves as a reminder that organizations must put safeguards in place to prevent internal theft.

"Nothing surprises me when it comes down to money and greed," James said. "It disappoints you, but it will not surprise you. In this case, it doesn't surprise me at all. You gotta be vigilant and put systems in place to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Key Facts

Almount Gunter sentenced to 2 years in federal prison

Tyra Giddens sentenced to 2 years of probation

Thefts involved ship-to-shore power cables at Naval Station Norfolk

Prosecutors say the scheme lasted for months

Gunter also pleaded guilty to obtaining $11,000 in fraudulent COVID relief funds

Restitution ordered: more than $411,000 for Gunter and approximately $377,000 for Giddens

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