undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Woman charged in connection to Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD
By Sarah Hagen,7 days ago
A woman was charged in connection to a Wednesday shooting in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Norfolk Police Department.
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Norfolk police arrived at a Walmart on 7530 Tidewater Drive on the report of a gunshot disturbance. Officers secured the scene and detained three persons of interest, according to NPD.
Watch previous coverage:Three persons of interest detained in Tidewater Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD'Gunshot disturbance' investigated outside Walmart in Norfolk
23-year-old Dykia T. Surrency of Norfolk was charged on Thursday with reckless handling of a firearm. She was released from custody on criminal summons, according to NPD.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending, police say.
More stories from Norfolk
Woman charged in connection to Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD
3 persons of interest detained in Walmart parking lot shooting: NPD
Man arrested in connection to fatal Davidson Street shooting: NPD
After failed restoration, historic Norfolk theater listed for $2.75 million
Afterglow Brewing to open second Norfolk location at former Bold Mariner
Don Davis wins reelection in NC 1st Congressional District
Shannon Taylor declares her victory in 2nd Congressional District race
Elaine Luria declares her victory, wins back 2nd District seat
Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.