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Norfolk

First Warning Forecast: Warm again today, Showers & storms Friday

By Myles Henderson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206Whu_1GmiuYa200

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A warm end to the work week. Tracking showers & storms for Friday. Sunny and cooler this weekend.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a spotty shower possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s to near 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuMpi_1GmiuYa200WTKR News 3

More rain moves in for Friday with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will return to the mid 70s Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZIst_1GmiuYa200WTKR News 3

Cooler and less humid air moves in this weekend, behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 60s. Look for clearing skies on Saturday with lots of sunshine on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdGf9_1GmiuYa200WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed)
UV Index: 3 (Low-Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
A non-tropical low-pressure area is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.Environmental conditions could support this system gradually acquiring subtropical characteristics through this weekend while it moves slowly eastward over the western and central subtropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agE0N_1GmiuYa200WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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