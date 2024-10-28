Open in App
    • WTKR News 3

    Left westbound lane closed on I-64 in Hampton after multi-vehicle crash

    By Daniella Self,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtVCU_0wPAg6rz00

    UPDATE: The left westbound lane and shoulder on I-64 in Hampton near Lasalle Avenue is still closed. Meanwhile, all westbound lanes at the HRBT are now open.

    All westbound lanes at the HRBT were closed.

    All westbound lanes and the entrance ramp on I-64 in Hampton near Lasalle Ave. are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

    The crash is located at mile marker 265.4, a quarter of a mile east of exit 264 on I-664.

    Comments / 13

    SasukeChi
    2d ago
    These accidents are just crazy! Just about every day I see someone driving like a manic, weaving in and out of traffic! One guy in an Acura was weaving in and out, easily going 90 , and nearly missed me and three others that happened to have the right about of space to duck through. And of course…not a VASP in sight!🙄 They need to be out all the time, not just during extended weekends or morning rush hour!
    Carlton Green, Jr.
    2d ago
    Sounds about right😂😂😂 hilarious read in the morning
