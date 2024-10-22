WTKR News 3
Despite lower overall early voting in Virginia, VB sees record numbers
By Angela Bohon,2 days ago
Comments / 51
Add a Comment
Wendell Joyner
17m ago
Citizens Against FELON Ex-Presidents
6h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WashingtonExaminer9 days ago
The Current GA3 days ago
The Center Square1 day ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post2 days ago
Uncovering Florida29 days ago
iHeartRadio8 days ago
American Songwriter1 day ago
Akeena1 day ago
The Independent2 days ago
Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
The Independent5 days ago
Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
Fox News2 days ago
J. Souza2 days ago
Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
NewsOne3 days ago
Donald Trump’s odds of winning the White House are now higher than they were before he debated Joe Biden
the-independent.com2 days ago
Jacksonville Today20 days ago
Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
sportstalkline.com2 days ago
Jacksonville Todaylast hour
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris—and it comes as Trump appears to be catching up in polls
Fortune1 day ago
Raw Story4 days ago
san.com2 days ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
jackandkitty.com2 days ago
‘I Do Mean It, Actually’: Trump Town Hall Crowd Loudly Boos As He Wishes Kamala Harris Happy Birthday
Mediaite3 days ago
Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
Mediaite8 days ago
Snopes1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.