Despite lower overall early voting in Virginia, VB sees record numbers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Voting early seems quite popular in Virginia Beach this year.

The Director of Elections for the City of Virginia Beach reports record numbers.

On Tuesday morning, Christine Lewis said, “We’ve had 28,000 vote in person, 20,000 by mail, so about 48,000 have early voted so far.”

She added, “The numbers we’re seeing now are greater than 2020. We had 1,800 voters yesterday and that was the biggest number we’ve ever had.”

Those numbers are for Virginia Beach; however, the Commonwealth is seeing less early voting overall, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. It reports that at this time, about 1.1 million residents have voted early, compared to more than 1.4 million this time in 2020.

Despite somewhat high numbers in Virginia Beach, residents report that lines are moving. Some say it took them about a half an hour.

There is also curbside voting available at the Municipal Center on Princess Anne Road for those 65 and older or those with a disability.

Early voting is taking place at Building 14 ( 2449 Princess Anne Road) Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; however, it will also be open on Saturday, October 26 and November 2.

On Oct. 26, five satellite voting locations will open for early voting:



Bayside Recreation Center, 4500 First Court Road

Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive

Seatack Recreation Center, 141 S. Birdneck Road

Kempsville Area Library, 832 Kempsville Road

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Votes may be cast between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, at the listed locations in addition to the Voter Registrar’s Office. Early voting is not available on Sundays at any of the listed locations or the Voter Registrar’s Office.

Please note: the Registrar’s Office is not a voting location on Election Day.

Virginia also has same-day registration. Beginning with the 2022 General Election, the General Assembly approved legislation that provides the ability to register at any time, up to and including Election Day. For more information on that, click here .

To prepare and help save time at the booth, Virginia Beach residents can also find sample ballots .

