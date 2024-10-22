Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTKR News 3

    19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in weekend Portsmouth homicide

    By Web Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43N1Pt_0wHZ25sO00

    Portsmouth police have arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with murder following a shooting on Jefferson Street that left a man dead Sunday.

    Torian Jamari Sexton is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and firearm-related charges.

    Watch: Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

    Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

    Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found Danyelle Akoya Lee, 44, shot. He died from his injuries.

    More crime stories

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    john welshman
    1d ago
    always younger guys doing most the shootings now hes gna spend his life in prison rip to the victim and the family's
    Ernest Cassell
    1d ago
    learn to listen to hear & not to reply ( no bond)
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    19-year-old charged for road rage shooting in Chesapeake seeking bond
    Watchful Eye23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Virginia man jokes about winning lottery minutes before $1M jackpot
    UPI News1 day ago
    '16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Cause of Death Revealed
    TMZ2 days ago
    Texas’ most wanted fugitive, 17, accused of killing Sonic manager in argument over fake money, is arrested 3 months after murder
    New York Post10 hours ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena3 days ago
    Ally Carter might be missing but some believe it's a hoax
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    US Navy fighter jet with 2 on board crashes during training in Washington state
    WTKR News 37 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Liam Payne, ex-member of boy band One Direction, dies at 31
    WTKR News 37 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza16 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Fatal drug overdoses are falling in Va. & N.C. Here's why.
    WTKR News 31 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    WTKR viewer surprises Navy Federal crime victim with a check
    WTKR News 32 hours ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Virginia
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy