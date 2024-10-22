19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in weekend Portsmouth homicide

Portsmouth police have arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with murder following a shooting on Jefferson Street that left a man dead Sunday.

Torian Jamari Sexton is facing one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and firearm-related charges.

Watch: Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Shooting on Jefferson Street in Portsmouth leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Jefferson Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found Danyelle Akoya Lee, 44, shot. He died from his injuries.

More crime stories