Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTKR News 3

    9 Norfolk Admirals hockey games will be televised on WGNT this season

    By Madeline Miller,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZthG9_0w5vK4gZ00

    It’s that time of year! The Norfolk Admirals are back and ready to hit the ice this Friday for their opening game.

    If you're eager to see how this season unfolds as the Admirals come off of their best season in a decade, you're in luck: fans in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina will be able to watch nine Admirals games throughout the 2024-25 season on WGNT.

    A schedule of the Admirals games that will be televised on WGNT are as follows:

    • Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Toledo @ Norfolk
    • Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati @ Norfolk
    • Saturday, Dec. 21 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Trois-Rivieres @ Norfolk
    • Friday, Jan. 3 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Wheeling @ Norfolk
    • Friday, Jan. 17 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Trois-Rivieres @ Norfolk
    • Friday, Feb. 21 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk
    • Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3:05 to 5:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk
    • Friday, March 28 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Savannah @ Norfolk
    • Saturday, April 12 from 7:05-9:30 p.m. — South Carolina @ Norfolk

    The Admirals are members of the ECHL and play their home games at Norfolk’s Scope Arena.
    News 3 Sport Director Marc Davis says the 2023-24 season was a memorable one for the Admirals. The team finished with 41 wins and 89 points, good enough for a second place finish in the ECHL's North Division and a 43 point improvement from the previous season, in which Norfolk posted the worst mark in the ECHL.

    The Admirals made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past spring, winning their first round series against Trois-Rivieres. Norfolk fell to Adirondack in six games to see its season come to an end in the second round, after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the series.

    WGNT-27 is available at channel 44 on Cox, 7/707 on Spectrum (varies by location), 27 on DirecTV, and 6/506 on Verizon Fios.

    More stories from News 3 Sports

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Jacksonville group raises concerns about fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    198 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway set to reopen following closure for Helene
    WTKR News 36 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meridian Police Search for Sunday Shooting Suspect
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy