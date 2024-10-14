9 Norfolk Admirals hockey games will be televised on WGNT this season

It’s that time of year! The Norfolk Admirals are back and ready to hit the ice this Friday for their opening game.

If you're eager to see how this season unfolds as the Admirals come off of their best season in a decade, you're in luck: fans in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina will be able to watch nine Admirals games throughout the 2024-25 season on WGNT.

A schedule of the Admirals games that will be televised on WGNT are as follows:



Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Toledo @ Norfolk

Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Cincinnati @ Norfolk

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Trois-Rivieres @ Norfolk

Friday, Jan. 3 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Wheeling @ Norfolk

Friday, Jan. 17 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Trois-Rivieres @ Norfolk

Friday, Feb. 21 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk

Sunday, Feb. 23 from 3:05 to 5:30 p.m. — Maine @ Norfolk

Friday, March 28 from 7:05 to 9:30 p.m. — Savannah @ Norfolk

Saturday, April 12 from 7:05-9:30 p.m. — South Carolina @ Norfolk

The Admirals are members of the ECHL and play their home games at Norfolk’s Scope Arena.

News 3 Sport Director Marc Davis says the 2023-24 season was a memorable one for the Admirals. The team finished with 41 wins and 89 points, good enough for a second place finish in the ECHL's North Division and a 43 point improvement from the previous season, in which Norfolk posted the worst mark in the ECHL.

The Admirals made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 this past spring, winning their first round series against Trois-Rivieres. Norfolk fell to Adirondack in six games to see its season come to an end in the second round, after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the series.

WGNT-27 is available at channel 44 on Cox, 7/707 on Spectrum (varies by location), 27 on DirecTV, and 6/506 on Verizon Fios.

