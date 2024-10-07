Open in App
    JLARC presentation latest step in ongoing VMSDEP debate

    By Colter Anstaett,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifG4e_0vxuUygX00

    News 3 is following through as a new step is being taken in the fight over a program that helps some military families in Virginia pay for college.

    Lawmakers in Richmond met for more than two hours Monday as part of an effort to dive deeper into the Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program .

    Watch: Military families worried about changes to state program's education benefits

    Hampton Roads Families express concern, frustration over change to VMSDEP

    That program helps families of disabled veterans pay for college. Lawmakers initially cut some funding for the program, but later repealed the cuts. But the big issue remains, how to pay for it all. That's why the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission is reviewing the process.

    “I don’t feel like the JLARC study changed anything, quite frankly," said Kayla Owen.

    Owen is the leader of a more-than-three thousand-member-strong statewide grassroots group initially created to repeal changes made to the program earlier this year.

    Watch: Virginia House, Senate unveil bill to address VMSDEP changes

    Virginia House, Senate unveil bill to address VMSDEP changes

    The problem comes down to when lawmakers expanded the program in 2019. That expansion made more people eligible, but according to the JLARC presentation Monday lawmakers didn't properly estimate how much the program would grow, and how much it would cost.

    “There are certainly some pieces of information that are missing completely," Owen said about the presentation. "So, I would hope that this would be a starting point for the discussion with JLARC I do think that all of the changes they proposed quite frankly, so far as I recall, were changes that were made back in May. So there weren’t any creative solutions. There wasn’t anything unique or nuanced."

    Watch: Gov. Youngkin signs bill repealing VMSDEP changes

    Gov. Youngkin signs bill repealing VMSDEP changes

    As News 3 has reported, the changes left many families, including some in Hampton Roads, unsure if they would be eligible for the program.

    “It’s frustrating," said high school student Peyton Richardson, who hopes to use the program.

    “I was a little dismayed," said Kristen Fenty, whose daughter is eligible for the program.

    Watch: JLARC VMSDEP survey raising concerns for some VMSDEP supporters

    JLARC VMSDEP survey raising concerns for some VMSDEP supporters

    That’s what told News 3 in June.

    Families say they want the program to be more solidified so that they don't have to stress over if the money will be there.

    News 3 reached out to JLARC for comment Monday, which said, in part, the presentation offered multiple potential paths forward.

    The collection of data and information was not rushed. Our study team diligently collected and analyzed all available data and information. The study team was fully attuned to the nuances surrounding the program and fully considered them. In addition, the presentation offered multiple potential paths forward to address the challenges associated with the program.
    JLARC

    No decisions were made Monday after the JLARC presentation. A Senate workgroup and a governor’s taskforce have also been created to look into VMSDEP.

