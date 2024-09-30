Port of Virginia shuts down Monday ahead of expected ILA strike

Monday evening, the Port of Virginia was shut down ahead of what was likely to be a strike by the International Longshoremen's Association as the Association worked to negotiate a new contract with the United States Maritime Alliance .

As News 3 has reported, the strike would impact ports from Maine to Texas.

Watch: Truck drivers, companies fear possible ILA strike; union says it's 'fighting for respect'

Truck drivers, trucking company share thoughts on possible ILA strike

“I’m very concerned," truck driver Al Wilson said.

Wilson lives in Newport News and often makes multiple trips a day in and out of the Port of Virginia hauling cargo.

That was the case Monday, and he even changed his schedule knowing the port would be shutting down.

Around noon, he had already been in and out four times.

“Normally, I’m not a morning person but I did get up extra early this morning," said Wilson.

Watch: 'America's most modern gateway:' Port of Virginia CEO delivers 2024 State of the Port address

'America's most modern gateway:' Port of Virginia CEO delivers 2024 State of the Port address

The International Longshoremen's Association represents the workers who help get cargo on and off ships at ports.

The United States Maritime Alliance represents ports.

The two sides appeared to be at a stalemate Monday. The Association wants more money and restrictions on how automation can be used at ports.

Watch: Port of Virginia shipping channel opens to two-way traffic

Port of Virginia shipping channel opens to two-way traffic

On Sept. 26, the Alliance filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the ILA and asked that the Board force the ILA to come back to the negotiating table.

In a statement, the Alliance said it is committed to negotiating.

USMX has been clear that we value the work of the ILA and have great respect for its members. We have a shared history of working together and are committed to bargaining. Due to the ILA’s repeated refusal to come to the table and bargain on a new Master Contract, USMX filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and requested immediate injunctive relief – requiring the Union to resume bargaining – so that we can negotiate a deal.

United States Maritime Alliance

A statement by the ILA calls the charge a weak publicity campaign.

Continuing its weak publicity campaign designed to fool the American public that they care for the longshore workers who help earn them billions of dollars and are serious about negotiating a new Master Contract Agreement, United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) last night filed an “unfair labor practice” charge against the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA).



The ILA regards the suit as another publicity stunt by the employer group, and countered that foreign owned companies, represented by USMX set up shop at American ports, earn billions of dollars in revenues and profits, take those profits out of country, and fail to adequately compensate the ILA longshore workforce for their labor are engaging in a real “unfair labor practice” and have been getting away with for decades.



The ILA, with a total membership of 85,000 longshore workers employed at ports on the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts; major U.S. rivers; Great Lakes region, Puerto Rico, Eastern Canada and the Bahamas, added that USMX should have brought charges against their own members who were unprepared, for exploratory Master Contract talks with the ILA when the two sides first met over two years ago.



“USMX filing these charges four days before the expiration of the current Master Contract clearly illustrates what poor negotiating partners they have been,” the ILA said. “If it wasn’t for the ILA engaging in serious and productive negotiations, most of the local agreements would not have been settled over the past year.”

International Longshoremen's Association

“The longer the strike lasts, the more widespread the impacts are," ODU economics professor Vinod Agarwal said about the strike.

News 3 recently talked with Agarwal about the economic impact of a strike. He said consumers may not feel the impact right away.

Initially, the impact will be felt by people working at the port.

Watch: Economist offers perspective on possible longshoremen strike

Economist offers perspective on possible longshoremen strike

“Hopefully wholesalers, Target for example, in their warehouses will have enough supplies to last them for a while," Agarwal explained. "They may not be impacted for a week or two, but as their inventory starts to go down then they start feeling the impact."

Wilson said he had been trying to save money knowing a strike could be coming.

“I’ll start off with trying to have a few extra days off, try to get some honey-do stuff around the house done but after a few days, that’s when that concern starts," Wilson said.

News 3 did reach out to the ILA and the National Labor Relations Board for comment Monday but did not get a response.

More stories from Norfolk