Shots fired, victim injured in Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Bristol Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that's left a victim injured.

Police responded around 7:05 p.m. to 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting in the area of Conlon Street, where a victim was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity isn't being released at this time.

It appears to be an isolated incident, according to Police.

Anyone with any information about what may have happened should contact Bristol Police by calling (860) 584-3011.