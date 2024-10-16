Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTHR

    Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after woman he shot died following crash on her way to an Indy hospital

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Linda Clevenger
    2d ago
    Indianapolis isn’t safe
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man sentenced to life for Denton double murder
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Delphi murders victim was found with hair in her hand that does not match suspect’s DNA, defense says
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Delphi murders trial: Suspect Richard Allen's attorneys make stunning revelation about hair at crime scene
    Fox News2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA15 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy