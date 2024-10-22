Open in App
    WTAJ

    Pennsylvania drivers warned to be cautious as deer activity ramps up ahead of daylight saving time

    By Trevor Miller,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yhPA_0wHefuWN00

    (WTAJ) — With deer becoming more active in Pennsylvania, and daylight saving time set to end Nov. 3, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging motorists to stay alert. Fall is peak season for deer-related accidents, and drivers face some of the highest collisions risk in the nation.

    Deer are more active in the autumn months, especially with the approach of their breeding season, known as the rut. During this time, yearling bucks disperse in search of new ranges, and adult bucks roam their home territories in sear of does. This increased movement puts deer in the path of motorists, raising the likelihood of accidents.

    Game wardens investigating after protected bird species shot in Huntingdon County

    Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission said deer activity is ramping up, and drivers should remain cautious. “We would like to encourage all drivers to be extra mindful of intensified deer movement this time of year.” Smith said.

    When daylight saving time ends, drivers will spend more time on the road during dawn and dusk, the peak hours for deer activity. Pennsylvania is already one of the states with the highest rates of vehicle collisions involving deer or other large animals. A recent report found that Pennsylvanians have a 1-in64 chance of such accidents, the highest in the country.

    Motorist can lower their chances of an accident by staying vigilant in areas marked with deer crossing signs, as deer often travel in groups. Even if one deer crosses safely, another may follow.

    Drivers who hit a deer are not required to report the incident to the Game Commission, but Pennsylvania residents can claim the carcass for personal use by contacting the commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD, within 24 hours. There are also guidelines for dealing with road-killed deer in areas affected by Chronic Wasting Disease, which limits the transportation of certain parts of the animal.

    The Game Commission urges drivers to report any injured deer that remain in the road to law enforcement.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

    Alexander Takacs
    1d ago
    Do they change their clocks back
