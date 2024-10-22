Police: Bedford man threatened to kill women he trapped in a home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett man is facing felony charges after police said he threatened to kill multiple people that he had trapped in his house.

Luke Bartholow, 41, was charged after police interviewed one of the victims. The victim told police that she had come over to visit Bartholow on Oct. 17 and when she arrived he allegedly started an argument with her and another woman that was already at the residence.

She told police that Bartholow allegedly sat her and the other woman down at the kitchen table and threatened them with a dagger-style knife, saying that he would kill and then eat them, according to the criminal complaint.

Bartholow then went on to tell the woman that he would kill them and himself if they tried to leave or if anyone else walked into the house, police noted in the affidavit. A few hours later, Bartholow allegedly went into the backyard and began throwing things around.

The woman told police that she heard him scream and when she went to check on him, he had an axe in one hand and the other was bleeding. Bartholow allegedly then tried to hand the axe to the woman and told her to harm herself with it.

She then explained that she was able to walk back onto the porch and Bartholow followed her, allegedly swinging the axe in her direction. Police noted in the complaint that the axe struck in the wood only inches away from where her head was alleged to be at the time.

Bartholow allegedly then went back into the house and sat at the kitchen table, without saying anything. The women told police that they were both able to leave the residence at that time.

He is now in the Bedford County Prison after being unable to post his $100,000 bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment and endangering the welfare of children.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.

