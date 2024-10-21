Open in App
    Carpenters union continues opposition against Mount Nittany

    By Tristan Klinefelter,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1BX8_0wGJ22E800

    STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)—The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters is opposing the decision made by Mount Nittany Medical Center after they were not chosen to provide labor on the medical facility’s $300 million project.

    The Council of Carpenters has been standing outside Mount Nittany for three weeks and said that they’ll not be leaving until they see change. Their main issue is that the hospital has not chosen to hire local contractors.

    “That part that Mount Nittany plays in the community, we just feel as though that we should be building it local with local people,” Council Rep. Jeremy Struble said.

    In a letter from the Council of Carpenters, it says, “Shame on Mount Nittany Health for promoting “We’re here for you.” Here for who? Not construction workers. Mount Nittany Health has hired contractors that undermine local area labor standards, lower wages, little to no health care, and in some cases no retirement. We don’t even know if the workers are paying taxes. All of this to pinch a few pennies. You will feel more than a pinch if you’re doing construction work for Mount Nittany Health. President and CEO of Mount Nittany Health Kathleen Rhine along with Robert “Bob” Donahue Chief Facilities Management Officer have turned their backs on local contractors who pay a living wage, health care, and retirement. Why would any medical facility do business with anyone who doesn’t offer their employees health care? Maybe they can answer who Mount Nittany Health is here for.”

    Some are calling this a protest by the Council of Carpenters, but they say it’s just raising awareness.

    “It’s just an awareness, we’re just trying to let everyone know. They continually tout the community and everything about it, but they’re not building with local people,” Struble said.

    In a statement to WTAJ Mount Nittany Health says quote:

    “In selecting partners, we assess each organization’s qualifications and commitment to excellence, tailored to the unique needs of each individual project. The new patient tower represents both an investment in the community’s health and a commitment to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the region.”

    But Struble says the local carpenters are more than qualified.

    “We have a large workforce here. We have a training facility down in, Altoona, Duncanville. We have over 200 apprentices that go through that program. Plus another thousand to 1200, carpenters that are in this local 423 footprint. And they don’t have the ability to work here at this point because they have selected a contractor that does not utilize our labor,” Struble said.

    Struble added that Mount Nittany says they support local and that they are here for you, now they just have to show it.

    “Be a part of the community, build locally. Be a part of everything that’s going on here. You want to talk about community wealth and community health and all things associated with that? Well, you need to use the community that’s here to become that,” Struble said.

    The contractors are not leaving anytime soon they say they’ll stay here for as long as it takes for change.

    Melvin Lopez
    22h ago
    It’s not a few Pennies. I’d rather go for the faster cheaper workers than you union boys.
