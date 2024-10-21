Little Free Library spreads the joy of reading in Portage

PORTAGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time, Portage has its very own Little Free Library. The library is located on Prospect Street between Mountain and Johnson Avenues.

It was created by Tara Fetcko after she was diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS).

“When I was diagnosed with M.S., I can’t read paperback books anymore. So I wrote a book and I wanted to get it out there. And I wanted to find a way to get the books that I already had into the community. So that led to the free little library,” Tara said.

Since the start of the little library earlier this month, Tara also created another community; a Facebook Group called Little Free Libraries of Cambria County . It now has more than 100 members, some of whom have created their own little libraries in their communities.

“Girl Scout troops have done some in Cresson, Gallitzin. And I think there’s two in Cresson that they did and one in Gallitzin,” Tara said.

Tara is able to keep track of the Little Free Libraries in the neighborhood thanks to an app on her phone, and she plans to keep expanding into Blair County.

“Your community libraries are important, but this one has no hours. You can come at any time. You can get a selection of books that you may not find in the library. So, I mean, it helps support the community. Why not?” Tara added.

Little Free Libraries of Cambria County are public and open to anyone who wants to read or drop off a book. Tara’s book, ‘ Dear MS, Why Me? ‘ is about dealing with M.S. and it’s for anyone with the disease or for anyone who knows somebody with M.S.

